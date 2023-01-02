Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.96. The company’s stock price has collected 12.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SCPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.40, which is $9.23 above the current price. SCPH currently public float of 29.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPH was 451.72K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH stocks went up by 12.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of 9.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for scPharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for SCPH stocks with a simple moving average of 31.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SCPH Trading at 14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 42.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -54.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.