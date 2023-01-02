Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NN Inc. (NNBR)

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) went up by 7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ :NNBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NN Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.75 above the current price. NNBR currently public float of 42.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNBR was 182.90K shares.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.47% and a quarterly performance of -12.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for NN Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.38% for NNBR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.14% for the last 200 days.

NNBR Trading at -20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6187. In addition, NN Inc. saw -63.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Carroll Christina, who purchase 10,483 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, Carroll Christina now owns 91,231 shares of NN Inc., valued at $20,232 using the latest closing price.

HARMAN JERI J, the Director of NN Inc., purchase 12,272 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that HARMAN JERI J is holding 131,350 shares at $24,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.89 for the present operating margin

+8.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc. stands at -3.02. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.