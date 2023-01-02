Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE :EVV) Right Now?

EVV currently public float of 116.20M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVV was 344.13K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

EVV’s Market Performance

EVV stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.12% for EVV stocks with a simple moving average of -9.40% for the last 200 days.

EVV Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVV fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund saw -28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVV starting from QUINTON KEITH, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $10.43 back on Dec 01. After this action, QUINTON KEITH now owns 0 shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, valued at $83,440 using the latest closing price.