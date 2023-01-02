Here’s Our Rant About Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SPOK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPOK is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Spok Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $6.81 above the current price. SPOK currently public float of 18.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOK was 187.42K shares.

SPOK’s Market Performance

SPOK stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.86% and a quarterly performance of 7.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Spok Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.67% for SPOK stocks with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOK reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SPOK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

SPOK Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc. saw -12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from Stein Todd J, who purchase 18,933 shares at the price of $8.12 back on Dec 09. After this action, Stein Todd J now owns 184,740 shares of Spok Holdings Inc., valued at $153,730 using the latest closing price.

Stein Todd J, the Director of Spok Holdings Inc., purchase 6,137 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Stein Todd J is holding 165,807 shares at $48,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.48 for the present operating margin

+49.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spok Holdings Inc. stands at -15.60. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.