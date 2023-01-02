Here’s Our Rant About Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :STTK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.80, which is $16.5 above the current price. STTK currently public float of 36.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STTK was 92.95K shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of -14.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for Shattuck Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for STTK stocks with a simple moving average of -31.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STTK reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for STTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to STTK, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

STTK Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc. saw -72.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STTK starting from Golumbeski George, who purchase 28,330 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Apr 26. After this action, Golumbeski George now owns 54,613 shares of Shattuck Labs Inc., valued at $102,838 using the latest closing price.

Golumbeski George, the Director of Shattuck Labs Inc., purchase 234 shares at $3.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Golumbeski George is holding 26,283 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -26.30 for asset returns.