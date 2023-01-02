Here’s Our Rant About Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.12. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.81.

LDOS currently public float of 135.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 775.52K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of 20.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.51. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw 18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Fubini David G, who sale 6,189 shares at the price of $109.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fubini David G now owns 12,463 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $675,839 using the latest closing price.

Cage Christopher R, the Chief Financial Officer of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 1,601 shares at $106.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Cage Christopher R is holding 13,874 shares at $170,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.