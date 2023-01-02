Here’s Our Rant About HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :HPK) Right Now?

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPK is at 0.71.

HPK currently public float of 13.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPK was 173.55K shares.

HPK’s Market Performance

HPK stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.63% and a quarterly performance of 5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for HighPeak Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.43% for HPK stocks with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $26.40 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HPK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

HPK Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc. saw 56.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Hollis Michael L., who purchase 9,256 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 18. After this action, Hollis Michael L. now owns 249,887 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc., valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc., purchase 35,399 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 2,774,472 shares at $774,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.