Here’s Our Rant About Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97.

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE :FTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.40, which is $0.28 above the current price. FTK currently public float of 72.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTK was 250.58K shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Flotek Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.90% for FTK stocks with a simple moving average of -4.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to FTK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1950. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Nov 30. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 894,780 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $4,720 using the latest closing price.

GIBSON JOHN W JR, the CEO and President of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that GIBSON JOHN W JR is holding 890,780 shares at $4,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.43 for the present operating margin

-14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -70.55. Equity return is now at value -170.90, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.