Here’s Our Rant About EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.84. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE :EGP) Right Now?

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGP is at 0.90.

EGP currently public float of 42.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGP was 280.76K shares.

EGP’s Market Performance

EGP stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.63% and a quarterly performance of 2.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for EastGroup Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for EGP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EGP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $170 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGP reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for EGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EGP, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

EGP Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGP rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.02. In addition, EastGroup Properties Inc. saw -35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGP starting from Dunbar Richard Reid, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $152.69 back on Dec 07. After this action, Dunbar Richard Reid now owns 16,842 shares of EastGroup Properties Inc., valued at $152,687 using the latest closing price.

EAVES HAYDEN C III, the Director of EastGroup Properties Inc., purchase 600 shares at $163.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that EAVES HAYDEN C III is holding 600 shares at $97,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGP

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.