Here’s Our Rant About Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EGBN) Right Now?

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGBN is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EGBN currently public float of 31.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGBN was 157.98K shares.

EGBN’s Market Performance

EGBN stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly performance of -1.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Eagle Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for EGBN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGBN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGBN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to EGBN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

EGBN Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGBN fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.37. In addition, Eagle Bancorp Inc. saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGBN

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.