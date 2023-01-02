Here’s Our Rant About Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.69. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $10.77 above the current price. CSIQ currently public float of 50.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 932.28K shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.81% and a quarterly performance of -17.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.08% for CSIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.07. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +1.80. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.