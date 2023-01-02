Here’s Our Rant About Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Broadridge Notches Steady Growth in Uncertain Times

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE :BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BR is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.36, which is $29.23 above the current price. BR currently public float of 116.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BR was 623.81K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

BR stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for BR stocks with a simple moving average of -10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $160 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BR reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for BR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BR, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

BR Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.88. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw -26.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from PERNA THOMAS J, who sale 42,417 shares at the price of $147.57 back on Nov 22. After this action, PERNA THOMAS J now owns 29,704 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $6,259,278 using the latest closing price.

DALY RICHARD J, the Executive Chairman of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 1,985 shares at $176.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that DALY RICHARD J is holding 0 shares at $350,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +9.40. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.