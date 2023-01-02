Here’s How Your Trade Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Aggressively Right Now

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s stock price has collected 22.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RCAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Red Cat Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RCAT currently public float of 34.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCAT was 179.71K shares.

RCAT’s Market Performance

RCAT stocks went up by 22.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.34% and a quarterly performance of -43.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.43% for Red Cat Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.38% for RCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -47.60% for the last 200 days.

RCAT Trading at -18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -18.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0044. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw -54.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Freedman Joseph David, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Dec 29. After this action, Freedman Joseph David now owns 408,064 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $882 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Jeffrey M, the Chairman of the Board, CEO of Red Cat Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Thompson Jeffrey M is holding 12,960,207 shares at $1,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.25 for the present operating margin

+14.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -181.82. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -21.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.