Here’s How Your Trade First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Aggressively Right Now

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 304.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.78, which is $7.25 above the current price. FWRG currently public float of 58.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FWRG was 272.84K shares.

FWRG’s Market Performance

FWRG stocks went down by -4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.63% for FWRG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24.50. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FWRG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, who sale 675,000 shares at the price of $14.80 back on Oct 06. After this action, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA now owns 41,564,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $9,991,688 using the latest closing price.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, the 10% Owner of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., sale 675,000 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA is holding 41,564,784 shares at $9,991,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.