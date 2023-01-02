Here’s How Your Trade Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Aggressively Right Now

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE :LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.07, which is $1.12 above the current price. LPG currently public float of 33.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPG was 540.54K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of 47.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.80% for LPG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to LPG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 109.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Hadjipateras Alexander C., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now owns 69,660 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $98,950 using the latest closing price.

Hadjipateras Alexander C., the EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $19.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Hadjipateras Alexander C. is holding 74,660 shares at $95,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.