Here’s How Your Trade Caleres Inc. (CAL) Aggressively Right Now

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Caleres Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $13.72 above the current price. CAL currently public float of 33.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 570.21K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went up by 3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly performance of -8.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Caleres Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to CAL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

CAL Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.57. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from SULLIVAN DIANE M, who sale 7,604 shares at the price of $27.65 back on Nov 15. After this action, SULLIVAN DIANE M now owns 160,236 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $210,283 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc., sale 680 shares at $27.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 167,840 shares at $18,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.