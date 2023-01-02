FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE :FSCO) Right Now?

FSCO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float. Today, the average trading volume of FSCO was 512.96K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

FSCO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for FSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.96% for the last 200 days.

FSCO Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +4.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.