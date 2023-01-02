Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :FOXF) Right Now?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOXF is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.83, which is $30.6 above the current price. FOXF currently public float of 42.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXF was 226.46K shares.

FOXF’s Market Performance

FOXF stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.02% and a quarterly performance of 15.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Fox Factory Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.63% for FOXF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOXF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FOXF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOXF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOXF reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for FOXF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FOXF, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

FOXF Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.86. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp. saw -46.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from DENNISON MICHAEL C., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, DENNISON MICHAEL C. now owns 70,223 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp., valued at $825,000 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Thomas L., the (A) of Fox Factory Holding Corp., sale 275 shares at $91.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fletcher Thomas L. is holding 4,036 shares at $25,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+32.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stands at +12.61. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.