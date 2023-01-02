Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE :ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Essent Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.80, which is $9.92 above the current price. ESNT currently public float of 104.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESNT was 447.76K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of 11.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Essent Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for ESNT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESNT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.33. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw -14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from Dutt Aditya, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $39.23 back on Nov 11. After this action, Dutt Aditya now owns 23,023 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $235,380 using the latest closing price.

Dutt Aditya, the Director of Essent Group Ltd., sale 6,000 shares at $41.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Dutt Aditya is holding 29,023 shares at $251,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +67.48. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.