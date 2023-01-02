Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.51. The company’s stock price has collected 11.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE :ENZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENZ is at 0.88.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50. ENZ currently public float of 37.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENZ was 66.31K shares.

ENZ’s Market Performance

ENZ stocks went up by 11.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.14% and a quarterly performance of -35.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Enzo Biochem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.87% for ENZ stocks with a simple moving average of -38.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENZ stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ENZ by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ENZ in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2011.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENZ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ENZ stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2009.

Lazard Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ENZ, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

ENZ Trading at -24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENZ rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5095. In addition, Enzo Biochem Inc. saw -55.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENZ starting from Erfanian Hamid, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Nov 23. After this action, Erfanian Hamid now owns 374,600 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc., valued at $197,000 using the latest closing price.

Cannon Kara, the Chief Operating Officer of Enzo Biochem Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Cannon Kara is holding 2,500 shares at $6,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENZ

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -27.00 for asset returns.