Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :EWTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $14.86 above the current price. EWTX currently public float of 62.64M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWTX was 207.69K shares.

EWTX’s Market Performance

EWTX stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for EWTX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EWTX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EWTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWTX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EWTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWTX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

EWTX Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from MOORE JOHN R, who sale 4,730 shares at the price of $9.76 back on Oct 03. After this action, MOORE JOHN R now owns 3,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,155 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Peter A., the Director of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., purchase 484,496 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Thompson Peter A. is holding 13,981,952 shares at $4,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.97.