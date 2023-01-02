Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rover Group Inc. (ROVR)?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ROVR) Right Now?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rover Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.09, which is $2.42 above the current price. ROVR currently public float of 164.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROVR was 514.34K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.86% and a quarterly performance of 9.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Rover Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.67% for ROVR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROVR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ROVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROVR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ROVR Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw -62.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from Wickers Charles, who sale 10,893 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 09. After this action, Wickers Charles now owns 40,108 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $49,018 using the latest closing price.

EASTERLY AARON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Rover Group Inc., sale 30,117 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that EASTERLY AARON is holding 3,297,247 shares at $135,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.15 for the present operating margin

+69.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -58.31. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.