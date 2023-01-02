Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pool Corporation (POOL)?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $569.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Pool Corp. Can Regain Buoyancy

Is It Worth Investing in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ :POOL) Right Now?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 0.83.

POOL currently public float of 37.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POOL was 491.90K shares.

POOL’s Market Performance

POOL stocks went down by -0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.22% and a quarterly performance of -4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Pool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for POOL stocks with a simple moving average of -16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $291 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $431. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to POOL, setting the target price at $398 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

POOL Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $316.52. In addition, Pool Corporation saw -46.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from HOUSEY HART MELANIE, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $384.01 back on Aug 12. After this action, HOUSEY HART MELANIE now owns 10,721 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $960,033 using the latest closing price.

Arvan Peter D, the President/CEO of Pool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $387.08 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Arvan Peter D is holding 61,825 shares at $193,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.68 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.20. Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.