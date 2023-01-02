Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)?

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $334.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE :KNSL) Right Now?

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNSL is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $312.00, which is $50.48 above the current price. KNSL currently public float of 21.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNSL was 162.01K shares.

KNSL’s Market Performance

KNSL stocks went down by -5.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.15% and a quarterly performance of 2.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for KNSL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSL stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for KNSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNSL in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $330 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNSL reach a price target of $295. The rating they have provided for KNSL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to KNSL, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

KNSL Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSL fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.91. In addition, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSL starting from Haney Brian D., who sale 750 shares at the price of $323.04 back on Nov 10. After this action, Haney Brian D. now owns 87,908 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., valued at $242,280 using the latest closing price.

Kehoe Michael P, the CEO and President of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $317.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Kehoe Michael P is holding 313,441 shares at $1,110,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. stands at +23.86. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.