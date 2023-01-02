Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)?

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE :DESP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DESP is at 1.84.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



The average price from analysts is $10.12, which is $2.52 above the current price. DESP currently public float of 58.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DESP was 369.02K shares.

DESP’s Market Performance

DESP stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.00% and a quarterly performance of -10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Despegar.com Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for DESP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DESP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DESP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DESP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DESP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DESP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for DESP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DESP, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DESP Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DESP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DESP rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Despegar.com Corp. saw -47.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DESP

Equity return is now at value 90.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.