Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.67. The company’s stock price has collected 0.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE :CMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMP is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is $18.0 above the current price. CMP currently public float of 40.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMP was 356.51K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

CMP stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.55% and a quarterly performance of 6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Compass Minerals International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for CMP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on February 10th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMP reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for CMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CMP, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CMP Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.46. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc. saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Crutchfield Kevin S, who purchase 1,450 shares at the price of $34.21 back on Jun 17. After this action, Crutchfield Kevin S now owns 51,745 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc., valued at $49,604 using the latest closing price.

Standen James D., the Chief Commercial Officer of Compass Minerals International Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $32.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Standen James D. is holding 25,644 shares at $64,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc. stands at -3.02. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.