Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Just Got Our Attention

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1763.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Chipotle Beats Profit Forecasts After Raising Menu Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE :CMG) Right Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMG is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1788.00, which is $396.92 above the current price. CMG currently public float of 27.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMG was 305.38K shares.

CMG’s Market Performance

CMG stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.70% for CMG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $1900 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMG reach a price target of $2000. The rating they have provided for CMG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CMG, setting the target price at $1760 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CMG Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,475.27. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw -20.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Brandt Christopher W, who sale 300 shares at the price of $1549.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Brandt Christopher W now owns 8,208 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $464,700 using the latest closing price.

Boatwright Scott, the Chief Restaurant Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., sale 433 shares at $1617.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Boatwright Scott is holding 6,045 shares at $700,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.48 for the present operating margin

+19.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +8.65. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.