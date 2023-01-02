Celanese Corporation (CE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE :CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.24.

CE currently public float of 108.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 1.09M shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly performance of 13.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $116 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $118, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CE, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CE Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.55. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw -39.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $141.74 back on Feb 25. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 33,366 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $255,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.