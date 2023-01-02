Can Waters Corporation (WAT) Remain Competitive?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $375.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE :WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAT is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Waters Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $337.06, which is -$5.52 below the current price. WAT currently public float of 59.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAT was 346.52K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 27.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Waters Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for WAT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $350 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAT, setting the target price at $349 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WAT Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.29. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from CONARD EDWARD, who sale 1,059 shares at the price of $334.70 back on Nov 30. After this action, CONARD EDWARD now owns 74,224 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $354,447 using the latest closing price.

KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $328.78 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A is holding 14,064 shares at $1,315,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+58.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corporation stands at +24.87. Equity return is now at value 183.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.