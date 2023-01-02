Can SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Remain Competitive?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $375.90. The company’s stock price has collected -9.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 139.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SEDG currently public float of 55.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.14M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went down by -9.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.22% and a quarterly performance of 22.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $325 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $396, previously predicting the price at $389. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEDG, setting the target price at $367 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEDG Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.30. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $330.20 back on Dec 15. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 150,938 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,650,995 using the latest closing price.

Bechor Uri, the Chief Operating Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 8,716 shares at $340.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bechor Uri is holding 19,406 shares at $2,963,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.