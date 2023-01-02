Can Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Remain Competitive?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ :PHIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHIO is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.63 above the current price. PHIO currently public float of 13.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHIO was 107.38K shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

PHIO stocks went up by 3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.43% and a quarterly performance of -34.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for PHIO stocks with a simple moving average of -46.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3780. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -62.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 74,541 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $780 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the Interim Executive Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 72,541 shares at $780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

Equity return is now at value -67.90, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.06.