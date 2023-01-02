Can NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Remain Competitive?

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) went down by -5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.36. The company’s stock price has collected -9.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ :NAOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAOV is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NanoVibronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. NAOV currently public float of 32.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAOV was 1.29M shares.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NAOV stocks went down by -9.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.78% and a quarterly performance of -45.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.47% for NanoVibronix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.41% for NAOV stocks with a simple moving average of -56.81% for the last 200 days.

NAOV Trading at -30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3250. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc. saw -75.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Jun 15. After this action, FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M now owns 75,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc., valued at $23,828 using the latest closing price.

BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL, the Chief Financial Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL is holding 4,000 shares at $2,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.28 for the present operating margin

+45.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc. stands at -842.60. Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -83.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.