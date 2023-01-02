Can Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Remain Competitive?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/22 that Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Presence of Carcinogen Benzene

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE :EPC) Right Now?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPC is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.00, which is $5.46 above the current price. EPC currently public float of 48.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPC was 387.02K shares.

EPC’s Market Performance

EPC stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.81% and a quarterly performance of 3.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Edgewell Personal Care Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.93% for EPC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPC reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for EPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to EPC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

EPC Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.92. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from HILL JOHN N, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $41.61 back on Nov 29. After this action, HILL JOHN N now owns 74,986 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $52,023 using the latest closing price.

HILL JOHN N, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Edgewell Personal Care Company, sale 0 shares at $37.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that HILL JOHN N is holding 64,550 shares at $16 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.