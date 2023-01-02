Can Beam Global (BEEM) Remain Competitive?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went up by 6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s stock price has collected 8.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/31/21 that Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations faces tough road ahead

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Beam Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.67, which is $9.2 above the current price. BEEM currently public float of 8.15M and currently shorts hold a 21.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 180.23K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went up by 8.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.77% and a quarterly performance of 43.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEEM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BEEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEEM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEEM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BEEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

BEEM Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Beam Global saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who sale 10,176 shares at the price of $16.32 back on Nov 14. After this action, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of Beam Global, valued at $166,076 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Beam Global, sale 24,146 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Townsend Battery Partners, LLC is holding 1,015,176 shares at $352,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.31 for the present operating margin

-10.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -73.28. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.33.