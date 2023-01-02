Buy or Sell Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.18, which is $3.31 above the current price. VIST currently public float of 84.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 708.52K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 6.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.67% and a quarterly performance of 66.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.36% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 57.05% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 193.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

+40.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +7.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.