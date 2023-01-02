Buy or Sell Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $544.04. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TYL) Right Now?

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYL is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $421.53, which is $101.12 above the current price. TYL currently public float of 41.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYL was 311.82K shares.

TYL’s Market Performance

TYL stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Tyler Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.68% for TYL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TYL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TYL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $322 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TYL reach a price target of $435, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for TYL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TYL, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

TYL Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYL rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.13. In addition, Tyler Technologies Inc. saw -40.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYL starting from Carter Glenn A, who sale 400 shares at the price of $343.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, Carter Glenn A now owns 1,287 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc., valued at $137,395 using the latest closing price.

MILLER BRIAN K, the Executive VP and CFO of Tyler Technologies Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $321.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MILLER BRIAN K is holding 24,150 shares at $804,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.93 for the present operating margin

+41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyler Technologies Inc. stands at +10.14. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.