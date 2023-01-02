Buy or Sell Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected -4.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Burger Chain Red Robin Names Todd Wilson Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $1.92 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 15.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 240.97K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went down by -4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.11% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -40.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

RRGB Trading at -25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -32.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw -66.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who purchase 14,293 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 158,656 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $109,241 using the latest closing price.

PACE DAVID, the Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 14,492 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that PACE DAVID is holding 46,081 shares at $99,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -4.30. Equity return is now at value -82.30, with -6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.