Buy or Sell Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/09/22 that TotalEnergies to Take $3.7 Billion Write-Down on Novatek Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE :FDP) Right Now?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDP is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $6.81 above the current price. FDP currently public float of 37.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDP was 197.15K shares.

FDP’s Market Performance

FDP stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of 12.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for FDP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDP stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for FDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDP in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $74 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDP reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for FDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2016.

FDP Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDP rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.42. In addition, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDP starting from SILVA EFFIE D, who purchase 0 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Dec 09. After this action, SILVA EFFIE D now owns 1 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., valued at $0 using the latest closing price.

Calvo Jesus Rodriguez, the SVP, NA Sales & Marketing of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., sale 346 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Calvo Jesus Rodriguez is holding 585 shares at $9,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+6.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stands at +1.88. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.