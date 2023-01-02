Buy or Sell FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $492.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that FactSet to Purchase Cusip Global Services for $1.93 Billion in Cash

Is It Worth Investing in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE :FDS) Right Now?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDS is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $440.91, which is $39.7 above the current price. FDS currently public float of 38.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDS was 251.45K shares.

FDS’s Market Performance

FDS stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.02% and a quarterly performance of 0.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for FactSet Research Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for FDS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $507 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FDS, setting the target price at $453 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

FDS Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDS rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $428.37. In addition, FactSet Research Systems Inc. saw -17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDS starting from Reeve Jonathan, who sale 350 shares at the price of $403.81 back on Dec 21. After this action, Reeve Jonathan now owns 178 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc., valued at $141,334 using the latest closing price.

Snow Frederick Philip, the Chief Executive Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $463.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Snow Frederick Philip is holding 8,247 shares at $1,159,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.36 for the present operating margin

+52.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for FactSet Research Systems Inc. stands at +21.53. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.