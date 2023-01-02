Buy or Sell Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE:CR) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE :CR) Right Now?

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE:CR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CR is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Crane Holdings Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.20, which is $27.35 above the current price. CR currently public float of 47.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CR was 251.10K shares.

CR’s Market Performance

CR stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of 14.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Crane Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for CR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $129 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CR reach a price target of $111. The rating they have provided for CR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CR, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CR Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.40. In addition, Crane Holdings Co. saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from Gallo Kurt F., who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $105.53 back on Nov 23. After this action, Gallo Kurt F. now owns 25,845 shares of Crane Holdings Co., valued at $290,208 using the latest closing price.

Maue Richard A, the Sr. V.P. & CFO of Crane Holdings Co., sale 5,907 shares at $104.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Maue Richard A is holding 79,147 shares at $616,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+39.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Holdings Co. stands at +12.40. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.