Buy or Sell Canon Inc. (CAJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canon Inc. (NYSE :CAJ) Right Now?

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAJ is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Canon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.93, which is $3.32 above the current price. CAJ currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAJ was 376.08K shares.

CAJ’s Market Performance

CAJ stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.09% for Canon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for CAJ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.29% for the last 200 days.

CAJ Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAJ fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, Canon Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canon Inc. stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Canon Inc. (CAJ), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.05. Total debt to assets is 6.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.