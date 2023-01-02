Buy or Sell Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Names Brett Brbovic Interim CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :BHLB) Right Now?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHLB is at 1.00.

BHLB currently public float of 42.94M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHLB was 306.78K shares.

BHLB’s Market Performance

BHLB stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of 9.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for BHLB stocks with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHLB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BHLB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BHLB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHLB reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for BHLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to BHLB, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

BHLB Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHLB rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.73. In addition, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHLB starting from Prescott Wm Gordon, who purchase 16 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 31. After this action, Prescott Wm Gordon now owns 1,196 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., valued at $416 using the latest closing price.

Zaitzeff Michael, the Director of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., sale 1,274,279 shares at $24.70 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Zaitzeff Michael is holding 0 shares at $31,474,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.41. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.