BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) went up by 10.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ :BWAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BrainsWay Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is $5.58 above the current price. BWAY currently public float of 15.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWAY was 117.59K shares.

BWAY’s Market Performance

BWAY stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.34% and a quarterly performance of -35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for BrainsWay Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.42% for BWAY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BWAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWAY reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BWAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to BWAY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

BWAY Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, BrainsWay Ltd. saw -67.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.15 for the present operating margin

+80.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrainsWay Ltd. stands at -21.79. The total capital return value is set at -9.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.18.

Based on BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.30. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.