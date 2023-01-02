BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :TCPC) Right Now?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCPC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $1.06 above the current price. TCPC currently public float of 57.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCPC was 210.20K shares.

TCPC’s Market Performance

TCPC stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of 18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for TCPC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCPC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TCPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

TCPC Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+106.84 for the present operating margin

+73.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at +78.98. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.