Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.79. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Robo Advisers Target Young Adults Interested in ESG Investing

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE :AX) Right Now?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Axos Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.67, which is $10.45 above the current price. AX currently public float of 53.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AX was 315.35K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

AX stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of 11.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Axos Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for AX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $56 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

AX Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.91. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw -31.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from PITTERS RON, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $42.54 back on Nov 15. After this action, PITTERS RON now owns 11,315 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $85,080 using the latest closing price.

Nick Mosich, the Director of Axos Financial Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $40.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Nick Mosich is holding 77,694 shares at $182,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +31.07. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.