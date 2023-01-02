Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE :APAM) Right Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APAM is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.83, which is $1.13 above the current price. APAM currently public float of 65.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APAM was 546.89K shares.

APAM’s Market Performance

APAM stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.38% and a quarterly performance of 10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for APAM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APAM reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for APAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to APAM, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

APAM Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.23. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw -36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stands at +24.46. Equity return is now at value 79.00, with 15.00 for asset returns.