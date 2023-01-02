Amesite Inc. (AMST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) went down by -11.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s stock price has collected -23.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ :AMST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Amesite Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.40. AMST currently public float of 20.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMST was 267.67K shares.

AMST’s Market Performance

AMST stocks went down by -23.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.63% and a quarterly performance of -27.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.75% for Amesite Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.17% for AMST stocks with a simple moving average of -59.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMST stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AMST by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for AMST in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2020.

AMST Trading at -28.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares sank -46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMST fell by -23.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2432. In addition, Amesite Inc. saw -83.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMST starting from Sastry Ann Marie, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sastry Ann Marie now owns 6,266,667 shares of Amesite Inc., valued at $6,520 using the latest closing price.

Sastry Ann Marie, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Amesite Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Sastry Ann Marie is holding 6,246,667 shares at $4,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMST

Equity return is now at value -91.90, with -84.60 for asset returns.