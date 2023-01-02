A Lesson to Learn: Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ :OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLED is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Universal Display Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.40, which is $28.96 above the current price. OLED currently public float of 43.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLED was 366.14K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED stocks went up by 0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.07% and a quarterly performance of 14.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Universal Display Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for OLED stocks with a simple moving average of -8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $135 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLED reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for OLED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OLED, setting the target price at $253 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.32. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from Comparin Cynthia Jane, who sale 3,628 shares at the price of $109.88 back on Nov 14. After this action, Comparin Cynthia Jane now owns 0 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $398,645 using the latest closing price.

LACERTE LAWRENCE, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $110.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that LACERTE LAWRENCE is holding 160,732 shares at $3,302,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+75.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +33.07. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.