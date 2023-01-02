A Lesson to Learn: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.63. MNMD currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 716.76K shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went down by -16.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.73% and a quarterly performance of -37.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.70% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of -75.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNMD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw -89.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 3,861 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 21. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 247,232 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $10,386 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 1,211 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 264,082 shares at $3,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.18.