A Lesson to Learn: Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE :FIX) Right Now?

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FIX currently public float of 34.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIX was 201.16K shares.

FIX’s Market Performance

FIX stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.21% and a quarterly performance of 18.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Comfort Systems USA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.77% for FIX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIX

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIX reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for FIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

FIX Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIX fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.05. In addition, Comfort Systems USA Inc. saw 16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIX starting from Skidmore Constance Ellen, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.27 back on Dec 12. After this action, Skidmore Constance Ellen now owns 27,722 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc., valued at $360,804 using the latest closing price.

MYERS FRANKLIN, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of Comfort Systems USA Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $122.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MYERS FRANKLIN is holding 150,000 shares at $3,070,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIX

Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.